100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2022 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
News National

A Marvel musical opens at Disneyland. It's there through August

Published July 3, 2023 at 6:09 AM EDT

ROB SCHMITZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rob Schmitz. Have you ever watched a superhero movie and thought, I wish they were singing? Disney heard some of you and opened "Rogers: The Musical" over the weekend. It follows super soldier Steve Rogers, aka Captain America, for a 30-minute spectacle.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR: (As character, singing) I got heart, though I might be small in stature. My physique - well, it's always met with laughter.

SCHMITZ: The one-act production is running through August at Disneyland. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

National