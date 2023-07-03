A Marvel musical opens at Disneyland. It's there through August

ROB SCHMITZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rob Schmitz. Have you ever watched a superhero movie and thought, I wish they were singing? Disney heard some of you and opened "Rogers: The Musical" over the weekend. It follows super soldier Steve Rogers, aka Captain America, for a 30-minute spectacle.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR: (As character, singing) I got heart, though I might be small in stature. My physique - well, it's always met with laughter.

SCHMITZ: The one-act production is running through August at Disneyland. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.