An exhibition of human bodies is making its American debut in Boston

Good morning. I'm Michel Martin. A new exhibition of real human bodies is making its American debut in Boston tomorrow. It's the latest offering from Body Worlds, which mounts these traveling displays with donated bodies that have been dissected and preserved to give an inside look at the human form. Body Worlds' "Anatomy Of Happiness" is meant to show how different lifestyles affect our bodies. You can follow your gut to decide if you want to see it. It's open through January 9.