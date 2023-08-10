100 WVIA Way
News National

Satellite images show utter devastation from wildfires in Maui

By Nicole Werbeck,
Alyson Hurt
Published August 10, 2023 at 9:36 AM EDT

The wildfires in Hawaii have killed at least 36 people on Maui, where gusty winds are fueling the Lahaina fire. The flames have burned more than 270 homes, businesses and other structures.

The losses include historic buildings in the century old town.

These satellite images focus on the historic Lahaina area and show the extent of the destruction and devastation.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

