Judge limits Biden administration's communication with social media companies

A federal judge has blocked the Biden administration from communicating with social media companies about nearly all content. It's a temporary win for conservatives who argue they are censored on platforms like Facebook and Twitter. But it is also a debate with profound First Amendment implications. Here to discuss are NPR's Shannon Bond, who covers disinformation, and David Folkenflik, who covers the media and freedom of speech.

Shannon, let's start with you. Can you briefly explain what this lawsuit is about?

SHANNON BOND, BYLINE: Sure. It was brought by Republican attorneys general in Missouri and Louisiana, and they say the government is illegally colluding with social media companies to suppress protected free speech. And in the lawsuit, their concerns center on the social media platform policies against misleading and false claims about the COVID pandemic and vaccines, as well as about election integrity.

But, Daniel, this really ties into a larger Republican narrative, as you said, that conservatives are being censored on social media for their views. And so this case is still ongoing. But the judge, who is a Trump-appointed conservative, has issued this temporary injunction, blocking agencies like the Department of Justice, the Department of Health and Human Services and many individual government officials from doing things like flagging to social media companies' specific posts that may be against their rules or even asking for more information about their content moderation efforts. And we should say there is a carve-out to allow the government to warn platforms about criminal activity, national security threats and foreign election interference.

ESTRIN: OK. But Shannon, how big of a change is this for the relationship between the government and these social media companies?

BOND: Well, it's not clear because we actually don't have a ton of transparency into that relationship. You know, for years, there have been partnerships - you know, efforts to share information with agencies like the FBI to fight terrorism, to curb the spread of child sexual abuse material. But those relationships have really expanded in recent years, especially after 2016 with the Russian efforts to interfere with the election and, of course, with the pandemic. And so now, these days, we have government officials and agencies working much more closely with companies when it comes to topics like voting and vaccines.

ESTRIN: Hmm. David, let me turn to you. What constitutes government overreach when it comes to blocking free speech?

DAVID FOLKENFLIK, BYLINE: Well, Daniel, I mean, think about it this way. There's free speech protections all over in this country, and they can't be just trampled on because there are things the government may reasonably want to get out, or perhaps unreasonably. You've got the rights of people posting. And in this case, you've also got the rights of the social media platforms themselves to decide what information to accept from the government in terms of its guidance here. There are three levels, I think, fair to say, or baskets of government involvement in trying to guide what social media does. The government can make an ask - make advice. The government can pressure these individual companies, and the government can basically mandate or order things to do that.

Well, the First Amendment says that, you know, obviously, the ordering is not fair, and that pressure basically is a form of coercion as well. But it's a gray area in terms of separations. These aren't always perfectly clear borders. And I think that there's a lot of question of where to draw those lines, even as, just as Shannon says, a lot of these debates seem to fall into neat, polarized camps. Actually, there are implications that are troubling for people all over.

ESTRIN: Hmm. Well, let me ask you both this question - we know an appeal is likely, but what are the implications if the ruling stands? David, let's start with you.

FOLKENFLIK: Well, we don't know 100% yet, in part because the ruling itself is not perfectly specific. It's almost like the old suggestion. In talking to lawyers today, one of them said to me, you know, it's like the way in which pornography was originally defined. You'll know it when you see it, right? Well, that's not very helpful for figuring out what happens. What happens when there's a huge natural disaster? What happens if there's another pandemic? What happens if there's an outbreak - a war in which America is involved? The government may have reasonable desire to get good information out and to curb the spread of bad information. And yet, there are First Amendment protections, even for irresponsible and unreliable speech.

ESTRIN: Shannon?

BOND: And Daniel, I would say, even before this ruling, we saw many of these social media companies have already begun backing off some of these policies, particularly around COVID and election integrity. And - but, you know, I think we should point out there are real concerns here, as David says, about the government's involvement with social media platforms. But I think what this lawsuit and this ruling shows is just how politicized this topic has become, and I think we can expect it to continue to be very polarizing.

ESTRIN: NPR's Shannon Bond and David Folkenflik. Thanks both.

FOLKENFLIK: You bet.

