In Support Of Seattle's Seahawks, City Hall Bans Cheese

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. The Green Bay Packers, with their cheesehead fans, play the Seattle Seahawks Sunday. The winner heads to the Super Bowl. And here's a warning. If you find yourself on Bainbridge Island near Seattle, do not be caught with cheese at City Hall. The city manager has banned it today. He used executive order 12-12-12, which refers to the famous 12th man, the nickname for rabid Seahawks fans. A city spokeswoman did say there would be no cheese-related strip searches. And that's a good thing. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.