NASA Mission Crew Poses As Jedi Warriors

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. The crew of NASA's latest mission posed for a unique group portrait as Jedi warriors. The NASA poster shows the astronauts waving light sabers with the Death Star lurking in the background. It reads -Expedition XLV, the science continues. They're not headed to a galaxy far, far away, but to the International Space Station this fall. Let's hope the force is strong in them. They'll be at the space station for a year. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.