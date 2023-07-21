Weekly news quiz: From competing AIs to ready-to-strike unions, who's NOT in a fight?

This week saw a seemingly higher-than-usual number of people, animals and machines fighting the status quo. A mammal took on Big Dinosaur, albeit 125 million years ago. Workers faced down Big Capitalism with strikes and lawsuits. Authors sent a strongly worded letter to Big AI! Air conditioners are doing their best against Big Climate Change. The Women's World Cup is a veritable symphony of under-doggedness.

To stretch this already-strained metaphor even more, roséwave is battling Big Existential Angst and NPR subverted Big Genre Expectations by hosting a GWAR Tiny Desk.

Anyway, at least a few other things happened. How well were you paying attention?

