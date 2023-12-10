100 WVIA Way
Penn president resigns after testifying about antisemitism on campus

By Ayesha Rascoe,
Sequoia Carrillo
Published December 10, 2023 at 7:55 AM EST

Four days after disastrous testimony on Capitol Hill, University of Pennsylvania president Liz Magill resigns.

Ayesha Rascoe
Ayesha Rascoe is the host of Weekend Edition Sunday and the Saturday episodes of Up First. As host of the morning news magazine, she interviews news makers, entertainers, politicians and more about the stories that everyone is talking about or that everyone should be talking about.
Sequoia Carrillo
Sequoia Carrillo is a reporter for NPR's Education Team. Along with covering big stories like the student debt crisis and segregation in K-12 schools, she reports on innovation in the education space — sometimes for Code Switch.