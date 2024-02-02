100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2022 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

What are Taylor and Elon doing *now*, and why is Elmo here? Find out in the quiz

By Holly J. Morris
Published February 2, 2024 at 5:00 AM EST
From left: Serial homepage offenders and ... Elmo?
Amy Sussman/Getty Images; Noam Galai/Getty Images for Heidi Klum; Don Emmert/AFP via Getty Images
From left: Serial homepage offenders and ... Elmo?

This week, Taylor Swift appeared on the NPR homepage no less than five times! Sadly, this did not summon her — for that, you also need a mirror and a dark room. Or a Super Bowl.

Speaking of summoning, Congress manifested tech CEOs. Elon Musk, no longer CEO of X, was spared this indignity, giving him more time to imperil free will.

Plus: premium livestock content and French barricades! Have you been paying attention?

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Loading...

National
Holly J. Morris
Holly J. Morris works on NPR's Training team. She was an editor at The Washington Post Express, National Geographic and U.S. News and World Report, and a college teacher.