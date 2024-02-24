100 WVIA Way
Jury finds NRA executives including head Wayne LaPierre liable for corruption

By Scott Simon,
Brian Mann
Published February 24, 2024 at 8:41 AM EST

A New York jury says National Rifle Association executives, including longtime head Wayne LaPierre, are liable for mismanagement.

National
Scott Simon
Scott Simon is one of America's most admired writers and broadcasters. He is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and is one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcast Up First. He has reported from all fifty states, five continents, and ten wars, from El Salvador to Sarajevo to Afghanistan and Iraq. His books have chronicled character and characters, in war and peace, sports and art, tragedy and comedy.
Brian Mann
Brian Mann is NPR's first national addiction correspondent. He also covers breaking news in the U.S. and around the world.