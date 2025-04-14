A 5.2 magnitude earthquake strikes Southern California

A 5.2 magnitude earthquake shook southern California at approximately 10 a.m., local time, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The extent of any damage caused by the quake is still unclear.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom's press office announced via social media that he has been briefed on the situation. The state is currently coordinating with local authorities to access damage and determine emergency response needs.

The epicenter of the quake was located about 2 miles south of Julian, Calif., a community situated roughly 60 miles northeast of San Diego. The earthquake struck the area at a depth of 8 miles, according to the USGS.

A series of smaller aftershocks followed the main quake within minutes. Most of these aftershocks measured under magnitude 3, according to the data, with the latest one occurring just before 11 a.m. PST.

