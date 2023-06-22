How to help families of troopers killed, wounded in Juniata County shootout

The Pennsylvania State Troopers Association is raising money to help the families of killed 29-year old Trooper Jacques Rougeau Jr. and injured 45-year old Lt. James Wagner, who were shot in Juniata County over the weekend.

Association President David Kennedy said the fund was requested by the public.

“During these tragedies, we typically receive lots of calls from people who want to help a fallen or injured trooper’s family,” Kennedy said.

He said the fund had not yet received any contributions, but anyone interested in donating can send a check to their Harrisburg office or contribute through their website.

The department will publicize plans for Rougeau’s funeral at a later time.

Suspect Brandon Stine was also killed in the gunfight.

Stine’s sister Christina Hummel spoke out in multiple now-deleted Facebook posts. She said her “heart aches” for the officers and their families, and she talked about her brother and his mental illness.

She said Stine wasn’t a “cold-blooded killer,” but was experiencing psychosis.

“He hadn’t eaten or slept in days and was scared for his life,” Hummel wrote. “In his delusions, the police were actively trying to kill him.”