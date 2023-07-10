Pennsylvania launches a second round of water assistance

Buoyed by additional federal funds, Pennsylvania is opening a second round of a water and wastewater assistance program for low-income households.

The program opens today and runs until August 11, or until the funds have run out, whichever comes first.

The Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP) initially ran last year and assisted more than 44,000 households; it ended when all the funds were expended.

Eligible households can get up to $2,500 for water bills and up to $2,500 for wastewater; funds are paid directly to utilities. The maximum income for a family of four to qualify for assistance is $41,625 annually.

State officials said earlier this year the funds for the second round of payments would come from other states that had not fully spent their federal water assistance money. The program had the support of both utility groups and low-income advocates.

For more information about income guidelines or how to apply to the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP), go to www.dhs.pa.gov/waterhelp