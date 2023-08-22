Pennsylvania Senate to return early on August 30

The state Senate is returning to Harrisburg Aug. 30 ahead of its previously scheduled return of Sept. 18.

The surprise return announcement came Monday afternoon from Senate Republican Caucus spokesperson Kate Flessner.

“Our work to complete the necessary budgetary implementation legislation continues at this time and the Senate will reconvene on Wednesday, August 30, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. to finalize the 2023-2024 state budget,” Flessner said.

Upon signing the budget bill earlier this month, Senate leadership warned the budget process was not complete.

“We must recognize very clearly that we have a lot more work to do to be able to complete the budget,” Minority Leader Jay Costa, D-Allegheny, said.

Costa specifically mentioned the Whole Home Repairs Program, which helps low and moderate income households renovate their homes, and the Level Up program, which provides supplemental funding to 100 of the state’s poorest schools.

The Senate is in contact with the House and is hopeful the chamber will return before its scheduled return of September 26, Flessner said.

