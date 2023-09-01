Lock Haven City Hall closed due to elevated bacterial levels

Lock Haven’s City Hall is closed after water sampling results from its HVAC water cooling tower Thursday morning showed elevated levels of legionella bacteria, which causes Legionnaires' disease, according to a release on the city’s website.

Starting tomorrow, the offices of utility billing, code enforcement, and accounts payable will be temporarily relocated to the city’s Public Works facility at 99 Second Avenue.

Payments and correspondence can still be dropped off in the drop box at the ground floor entrance to City Hall.

The city’s police operations are temporarily relocated to the Commonwealth University campus.

The city hall HVAC tower is currently undergoing disinfection, which takes several days, according to the release on the city’s website. Another sample will be drawn on Sept. 5th. The results of those samples will take another week to ten days to be reported. City Hall will remain closed, and its offices temporarily relocated, until the results of the next test are known.

According to the release, no member of the city's staff has reported being symptomatic for pneumonia or Legionnaires’ disease.

