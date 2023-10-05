100 WVIA Way
Penn State student out of jail after posting $3 million bail

WPSU | By Sydney Roach
Published October 5, 2023 at 7:51 AM EDT
Mugshot of Ahmed Alquibaisi.
Centre County Correctional Facility
Mugshot of Ahmed Alquibaisi

A Penn State student charged with homicide by vehicle and involuntary manslaughter is out of jail after posting his $3 million bail.

An official with the Centre County courts says Ahmed Alqubaisi, who is from the United Arab Emirates, had a GPS tracker put on him and surrendered his visa and passport this morning. Alqubaisi is not allowed to leave Centre County or drive a vehicle.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 25.

State College police say fellow student Lovisa Arnesson-Cronhamre died after Alqubaisi lost control of his car on Sept. 12, drove across the oncoming lane and onto the sidewalk and hit her while she was jogging.

