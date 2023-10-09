Pa. to offer $800,000 in grants for veterans employment programs

The Shapiro Administration has announced plans to expand the Veterans Employment Program across Pennsylvania.

Secretary Nancy A. Walker of the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry announced today that $800,000 in grant funding will be made available to support VEP projects aimed at connecting veterans with competitive job opportunities and addressing barriers to gainful employment.

More than 600,000 veterans live in Pennsylvania — the fourth largest population in the country. This new funding aims to connect more veterans across the Commonwealth with resources to overcome employment obstacles and transition into civilian careers.

The grant funding will go towards various initiatives, including job training programs, career counseling services, and networking events specifically tailored for veterans. These efforts are meant to help bridge the gap between military service and civilian employment.

The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry said applicants should have a proven track record of implementing innovative projects that enhance veteran employment opportunities, address funding gaps, or strengthen existing initiatives.

Eligible applicants include workforce development boards, non-profits, community-based organizations, education institutions, labor organizations, and business associations, among others.

Applications are due by 4 p.m. on Nov. 15, 2023.

Veterans interested in participating in the expanded VEP can visit the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry website for more information on how to get involved.