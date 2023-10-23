100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2022 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Pennsylvania lays out plans for winter weather conditions

By Ben Wasserstein | WITF
Published October 23, 2023 at 9:29 AM EDT
Craig Shuey, COO of the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission, speaks during an Oct. 17, 2023 press conference held by the commission, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency to discuss agency preparations and offer public tips for the upcoming winter season.
Anthony Grove
/
Commonwealth Media Services
Craig Shuey, COO of the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission, speaks during an Oct. 17, 2023 press conference held by the commission, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency to discuss agency preparations and offer public tips for the upcoming winter season.

Winter is coming, and Pennsylvania is preparing.

While an El Niño weather system is expected to bring a warm winter to Pennsylvania, the state is still stockpiling hundreds of thousands of tons of road salt and hiring hundreds of seasonal workers to help keep highways clear.

PennDOT Secretary Mike Carrol said his crew is ready for the season.

“We have thousands of team members ready to brave the winter and keep our roads passable,” Caroll said.

Drivers can monitor road conditions and snow plow locations at 511pa.com.

Additionally, the department has stockpiled more than 700,000 tons of salt across the state and will receive more throughout the season.

PEMA Director Randy Padfield addressed the dangers of snow squalls – sudden moments of moderate to heavy snowfall.

“With these dynamic situations, it is critical that the public understand how rapidly conditions can change and be prepared to make appropriate decisions to lessen the possibility of being stranded on the roadway or having their lives or the lives of their loved ones adversely impacted during the winter,” he said.

Snow squalls prove a major threat to drivers as evidenced by a March 2022 squall that led to six deaths in Schuylkill County.

Avoiding travel is the best option during squalls, Padfield added.

Chief Operating Officer of the PA Turnpike Commission Craig Shuey urged drivers to check their tires, windshield wipers, batteries and antifreeze before the first flake falls.

“All too often that check is done after the first inches of snow are falling,” Shuey said. “That’s too late.”

To help carry out a safe season, PennDOT is hiring 700 temporary equipment operators.

Pennsylvania News
Ben Wasserstein | WITF
See stories by Ben Wasserstein | WITF