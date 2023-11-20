100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2022 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

PA law will require consent before doing exams on anesthetized patients

WPSU | By Anne Danahy
Published November 20, 2023 at 3:59 PM EST
FILE - In this Tuesday, June 28, 2016 file photo, a doctor prepares for a surgical procedure at a hospital in Washington. On Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration warned hospitals that they could soon face shortages of critical surgical tools and equipment due to a dwindling supply of the chemical used to sterilize many U.S. medical devices. (AP Photo/Molly Riley)
Molly Riley/AP
/
FR170882 AP
FILE - In this Tuesday, June 28, 2016 file photo, a doctor prepares for a surgical procedure at a hospital in Washington. On Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration warned hospitals that they could soon face shortages of critical surgical tools and equipment due to a dwindling supply of the chemical used to sterilize many U.S. medical devices. (AP Photo/Molly Riley)

In Pennsylvania, medical students can perform exams on unconscious patients without their permission, but that’s changing under legislation passed in the General Assembly in November.

Under the new rules, medical providers will have to get specific, written permission from patients before performing the exams.

Right now, that’s not the case. As part of their training, medical students in Pennsylvania can perform pelvic, prostate or rectal exams on anesthetized patients.

“Such an unauthorized invasion of bodily autonomy can be incredibly traumatizing for both patients and medical students,” said state Senator Maria Collett, one of the bill’s sponsors, who is also a nurse.

Collett said while it's critical for health care workers to learn how to give care on actual patients, not just in labs, patient consent is critical, too.

“But that training should never come at the expense of a patient's opportunity to provide consent to such treatment," Collett said.

The practice does not happen at all medical colleges in Pennsylvania. But now the state will joina growing number requiring patient consent ahead of medical exams on an unconscious patient.

The legislation was sent Thursday to Governor Shapiro, who is expected to sign it.

Pennsylvania News
Anne Danahy