Penn State students talk mental health before finals

As finals week approaches at Penn State, some students said the end of the semester – and college life in general – is taking a toll on their mental health.

Last week, the University Park Undergraduate Association, Penn State’s student government, hosted events for “Mental Health and Wellness Week.”

Caden Vitti handed out potted plants at one of the week’s events. He said his mental health was poor when he entered college, and it was sometimes difficult to be far from family. But, the senior said he’s tried to build his own “family” at Penn State, who are able to “coach each other” in stressful times.

“Whether it’s joining organizations or just trying to find those pocket of people who can be that support – like a home away from home – I think is my biggest go-to,” he said.

The plants, Vitti said, are symbolic. If students are willing to make a commitment to keeping a plant healthy, he said they may also be willing to look out for themselves.

Amber Floyd, a freshman, said she felt her mental health “rapidly decline” as she left her family for Penn State.

She stopped into a mental health event to make a stuffed lion, which she said “put a smile on her face.” Floyd said things have become easier at Penn State since she’s become more involved and learned coping mechanisms for college life – some simpler than others.

“To be completely honest, taking a nice warm shower after a long day really helps,” she said.

Floyd said, however, she would appreciate a greater understanding of mental health from professors and less intense crunch times at the end of the semester.

