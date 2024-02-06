Live Coverage: 2024 Pa. Budget Address

Gov. Josh Shapiro is set to deliver his second budget address on February 6 at 12:30 p.m.

Join WITF’s News Director Randy Parker for special coverage before the address and after.

Before the speech, Randy will be joined by WITF Capitol Bureau Chief Ben Wasserstein and LNP | Lancaster Online statehouse reporter Jaxon White to discuss what to expect from Shapiro’s remarks.

Then, you can watch the address live.

Afterward, Randy will talk with experts Berwood Yost, director of the Center for Opinion Research at Franklin & Marshall College, and Jeffrey Beck, Director of the School of Humanities at Penn State Harrisburg.

