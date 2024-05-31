Lock Haven gets $1M in federal funding for new police department headquarters

The City of Lock Haven is getting $1 million in federal funding for a new police department headquarters, which city leaders hope will improve police retention.

U.S. Senator Bob Casey, who spoke to Lock Haven city leaders and the police department Thursday morning, noted that the city applied for federal funding last year to address turnover in the police department.

“You can't expect over time to retain the talent and the skill and the dedication of these police officers if we don't have a place where they work that is both safe and efficient," Casey said.

Casey, a Democrat, is up for reelection this year, facing Republican David McCormick in November's election.

Police Chief Matt Rickard, who is helping to design the new building, said it will prioritize safety and security. That’s important, he said, because the department often loses officers to other stations with better working environments.

"Developing an equitable facility with an efficient workspace will help to attract new and retain existing officers. This will ensure the longevity of the department and the 24-hour police protection it provides," Rickard said.

The current police station is in City Hall. City Manager Greg Wilson says that space isn't ADA compliant or an equitable workplace. He said women only have a closet to change in, and have to use a non-ADA compliant restroom in another part of City Hall. Men have a locker room with a toilet and shower, which sometimes doesn't work because of plumbing issues.

"The current facility also has some issues because it wasn’t designed to be a police department. For example, the officers’ break room is also the only interrogation room," Wilson said. "The HVAC is outdated, meaning that often officers have inadequate heat and air conditioning, depending on the season."

Construction of the new police headquarters at 45 E. Church St. will start next spring, with expected completion in the fall of 2026.

