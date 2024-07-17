Pennsylvania Game Commission to expand hunting lands

Pennsylvania hunters will soon see a growth in state game lands.

On Friday, July 12, the Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissioners approved adding a little over 5,200 acres to state game lands.

Commissioners bought 13 properties.

Included in the purchase are 1,747 acres in St. Marys in Elk County. The game commission said the property is in the center of the elk range and is the headwaters of many tributaries to high-quality trout streams.

Commissioners also bought 14 acres in Beccaria Township, Clearfield County. According to the commissioners, this land contains critical and unique riparian habitat. A riparian area is land along the edges of rivers, streams, lakes and other bodies of water.

Another addition includes 210 acres in Howard Township, Centre County, providing access to game lands and other adjacent partner lands that are open to hunting.

Also included are 578 acres in Logan and Frankstown Townships in Blair County. The game commissioners said this section of land contains a habitat that will benefit several species of greatest conservation need, and will be managed to provide high-quality grouse habitat.

Commissioners’ additions haven't been finalized. Friday's approval is only a step in the land transfer process.

When the properties officially become game lands, the game commission will post signs announcing they are available for public use.

