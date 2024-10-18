Shapiro signs bill aimed at protecting federal judges

Gov. Josh Shapiro put pen to paper making HB 1700 law in Pennsylvania.

The bill passed unanimously by the Pennsylvania General Assembly earlier this month would criminalize the public release of any personal information of federal judges that is aimed at causing harm or preventing them from doing their jobs.

State Rep. Mary Isaacson (D-Philadelphia), sponsored HB 1700 and said it’s aimed at protecting both the judges and their families from threats.

“Judges and judicial officers serve a crucial role as arbiters of a fair and balanced justice system,” Isaacson said in a statement. “This legislation will serve to provide additional protections so judges can uphold their duty without threats of violence or intimidation.”

Although Isaacson said she’s not aware of any reported threats to judges in Pennsylvania, she said harassment of judicial officers has grown nationwide.

“There is a rhetoric out there that is inciting people,” Isaacson said in an interview. “I think that the best thing we can do is make sure that the tools are in the toolbox to deter any behavior that is improper towards any public servants. But especially judges in this day and age.”

But the ACLU has raised concerns over the bill saying those protections for federal judges already exist and having that type of duplication risks prosecuting the same crime twice under both federal and state law.

“There is no question that judges at every level are experiencing increased threats and dangers to their lives,” reads a statement on the Pennsylvania ACLU’s website. “But HB 1700 will do nothing to protect judges and their family members from those threats.”

