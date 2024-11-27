On the long road with Woody, Pittsburgh Regional Transit’s oldest bus driver

Ed Woodruff, or Woody for short, is Pittsburgh Regional Transit’s oldest bus driver. At 84, he’s been busing people around town for more than two decades and plans to keep driving for a few more years. Behind the wheel of a 28X bus, Woody has quite a few tales to tell from his long route in Pittsburgh.

On his first bus ride

I'm from Coraopolis and I was born in the Sewickley Valley Hospital, but we were raised on Birch Way in Coraopolis. And then as time went on, when I was eight years old, we moved over to Pennsylvania Avenue, which is only a couple streets away, but still in Coraopolis. So, most of my life was spent, you know, in that particular area. But I was five years old and took my first bus trip by myself — which even may have something to do with me being a bus driver now. I shouldn't have done that because I never told my mom where I was going. And my father was at work, but I had my own nickels. I put in the nickel — and that's what the fare was at that time. So, I got on the bus going to see my relatives up in Moon Crest. I couldn't read at age five. I didn't know. All I knew was “bus.”

He got on the wrong bus, but a helpful driver put him on the right one.

When I got on the bus, I go on up the hill and it lets me off right in front of where my aunt and uncle lived and my cousins. And they'd come and answer the door and you know how it is when you're little and they're looking down and see me. “Sandy, how are you doing?” “Fine.” “What are you doing up here?” And I'm looking out the door for my parents. They're nowhere around. “How did you get up here?” “On the bus.”

On his first career

I worked a lot of different jobs coming and going because the family was young and then we had a couple other children. We have six altogether. And I had to always make certain, like my father, that the family was taken care of. Well, consequently, friends of mine told me about this computer school in downtown Pittsburgh. And after graduating from that school, I got my first job with Consolidation Coal Company. So for the next 29 years, that's what I did. I was a computer analyst. I actually retired at age 55.

On becoming a bus driver

From that point, I just wanted to do something. My cousin told me about coming down to drive the school bus for Coraopolis in Moon Township. They started offering the bus drivers unemployment in the summertime. And so I went over to the South Side and I put in my claim and I was on my way out the door and I looked on the board. And I saw the Port Authority was hiring at that time. I said, “I don't want that job.” I started off the door and you had to be religious in order to understand what I'm going to say at this particular time. As I opened the door, the Holy Spirit said, “Go back, put the application in.” And I said, “I don't want this job.” You know, and it's me and the Holy Spirit. He said, “I didn't ask you that, now go and put the application in.” I said, “But I got a job right now.” He said, “Put the application in.” So I seceded and I went on and I put the application in.

On the time his wife surprised him by getting on his bus

And I don't know why she came out, but she did. She said to the people, “I bet you can't do this.” And she reached over and kissed me. She just laughed and got off the bus. I thought, “You need to stop, lady.” But it was so enjoyable for her to have done that, you know? And she was just relating to the people how we actually felt about each other.

On his future

At age 86, you're talking about a future plan? I do have one — my two younger boys and myself, probably the oldest one also, if we can arrange it together — get our master degree. And I'd like to try to get a Ph.D. But before that, I was talking to one of the other drivers about something I always wanted to do and that was to drive over-the-road.

On the daily ride

Outside of enjoying driving, I enjoy going, getting up early in the morning, coming and getting my bus and going out, talking with the people and driving — the whole nine yards. I get the chance to just meet so many different types of people in any and every aspect of life. And it just makes me feel so great. I've been riding the bus for a long time. Like I said, I started at age five and I just continued to ride the bus.