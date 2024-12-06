‘Barriers to Benefits’ report highlights difficulties getting and keeping SNAP benefits in Pa.

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program — commonly called SNAP, or food stamps — helps more than 2 million Pennsylvanians afford food.

But some eligible people lose aid temporarily or miss out on it all together because of numerous barriers to applying and keeping benefits, according to a report released Thursday from a Pittsburgh-based anti-hunger organization.

“Barriers to Benefits: The New State of SNAP Access in Pennsylvania” was presented at a North Side event Thursday hosted by Just Harvest; state Secretary of Human Services Dr. Val Arkoosh and other state DHS officials attended via Zoom.

The report found it can be difficult for people to communicate with caseworkers in state-run county assistance offices, and noted that the SNAP program can have complex rules and reporting requirements that present barriers to getting aid. The program is federally funded but administered by the state.

Among the report’s findings:



46.3% of SNAP participants surveyed said they do not receive mailed paperwork with enough time to complete it before deadlines, which can lead to a loss of benefits, at least temporarily. Receiving paperwork in the mail with enough time to complete it is the most difficult part of renewing benefits, survey respondents said.

28% of respondents reported difficulty reaching a county assistance office worker by phone;

30% said they experienced wait times of an hour or more at assistance offices;

18.6% of respondents said they feel they are not treated with dignity or respect by county assistance office staff;

SNAP recipients who are familiar with the state’s COMPASS website and MyCOMPASS app were more likely to know about renewing their benefits and less likely to have their benefits lapse, though nearly one-third of users were unaware of the service or reluctant to use it



The report was based on surveys and interviews with SNAP recipients, former SNAP recipients, and people who had applied for SNAP but didn’t receive it.

“The most commonly cited barrier to accessing SNAP was the long, convoluted application process, including the excessive requirements surrounding income verification documents,” the report said. A complicated process leads many potential recipients to avoid applying in the first place, the report noted.

MariSol Little, associate director at the University of Pittsburgh’s Care and Resource Support Office and Aubrey Plesh, the executive director of Team PSBG, which works with unhoused individuals, both spoke Thursday about their experiences helping people access the SNAP program.

One of the survey respondents spoke at Thursday’s event. Gwen Grinage, 62, a Bloomfield resident, said after her SNAP benefits were stolen electronically, trying to get them restored through repeated visits to a county assistance office was a “crushing” experience and case workers were not helpful or respectful.

“I hear you,” Dr. Arkoosh told her. “I want you to know it is not acceptable how you were treated.” She said many caseworkers go above and beyond and are helpful in assisting clients, but said she does also hear stories about negative experiences people have when seeking help.

Per federal rules, the department cannot restore stolen benefits without first conducting an investigation. SNAP theft through scams and card skimming has been a growing problem nationally and Dr. Arkoosh said she is hoping the department will be able to put people’s benefits on more secure cards in the future. Grinage said advocates at Just Harvest were able to help her eventually get her benefits back.

SNAP usage has grown considerably in Pennsylvania in recent years, hitting historic highs. The program hit record high state enrollment in July, driven by the pandemic, rule changes that broadened the number of people eligible for the program, and post-pandemic inflation that pushed up the cost of food.

Arkoosh said state human service officials are working hard to recoup workers lost to pandemic and post-pandemic turnover.

“We are doing everything we can to hire and train as thoroughly and as quickly as possible,” she said, noting it takes from 12 to 18 months to fully train a caseworker.

The report recommends tracking and improving customer service in county assistance offices.

It also recommends improving systems for sending and handling documents, such as sending text or email alerts to confirm verification documents have been received and sending mail at least three weeks prior to a due date to ensure it is received in time. The study also recommends marketing SNAP-related information — such as how to report income changes, how to reach a caseworker, or how to appeal a decision — to make sure that information is readily available.

The report updates a similar report the organization released more than 10 years ago; there have been some improvements in department customer service in that time, noted Ann Sanders, public policy advocate for Just Harvest.

