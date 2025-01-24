Firewood donation program near State College helps neighbors stay warm

As temperatures in Central Pennsylvania dip well below freezing, Greater Buffalo Run Valley United Methodist Church near the State College airport has started a new program to make sure their neighbors stay warm.

Craig Womeldorf is the organizer behind the Firewood for Good program. He and his team of ten volunteers find donor wood and respond to wood requests, and split, stack and dry the firewood for pickup or delivery. It will go to families mostly within about a 10-mile radius who are struggling to heat their homes. Since they started in November, they’ve provided wood to twenty families.

“Just like the food pantry, some people just can't afford the food. And some people just can't afford the fuel," Womeldorf said. "And they're wonderful people with tremendous value to add to the community, and we love supporting them."

Firewood for Good recently received a grant of $10,000 from the Alliance for Green Heat. They used it to purchase a log splitter, chainsaws, batteries and other tools. Womeldorf said he believes as exposure grows, so will the need for more firewood.

“I think we're going to be monitoring, see how this winter goes, and then we'll know. And it seems like it's pretty, pretty cold winter so far, and it doesn't look like it's letting up. So I think we're going to see some continued need,” Womeldorf said.

Womeldorf said they also provide educational materials on how to safely burn wood, and smoke and carbon monoxide detectors to people who don't have them.

He said he thinks the key to success will be finding consistent sources of wood. He’s asking nearby boroughs and townships to donate wood from trees they have to take down.

If you or someone you know needs firewood from Firewood for Good – or wants to make a firewood donation – visit Greater Buffalo Run Valley United Methodist Church’s website for more information.

