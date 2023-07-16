100 WVIA Way
News Politics

Politics chat: NATO and the defense bill; Biden touts his role reviving the economy

By Sacha Pfeiffer,
Mara Liasson
Published July 16, 2023 at 8:04 AM EDT

House Republicans are complicating the annual defense authorization bill while President Biden is touting the state of the economy.

Politics
Sacha Pfeiffer
Sacha Pfeiffer is a correspondent for NPR's Investigations team and an occasional guest host for some of NPR's national shows.
Mara Liasson
Mara Liasson is a national political correspondent for NPR. Her reports can be heard regularly on NPR's award-winning newsmagazine programs Morning Edition and All Things Considered. Liasson provides extensive coverage of politics and policy from Washington, DC — focusing on the White House and Congress — and also reports on political trends beyond the Beltway.