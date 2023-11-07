2023 Results: Key Colorado elections

In 2020, Colorado voters approved raising hundreds of millions of dollars to establish a pre-K program, which currently enrolls more than 40,000 children. The money comes from a perhaps surprising source — taxes on cigarettes, vapes, and other tobacco and nicotine products.

Colorado brought in $23.65 million more than voters were originally told it would in the state's official voter guide. According to the state constitution, when that happens, it's up to voters to decide whether the state gets to keep the extra money or must refund it.

That's one of the measures Colorado voters are weighing in on this election cycle.

Find the results below.

