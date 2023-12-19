Photos: Justice Sandra Day O'Connor honored as 'influential, iconic jurist'

President Biden memorialized Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor calling her a pioneer in the legal world who inspired generations of women.
O'Connor was the first woman to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court.
Biden applauded Justice O'Connor's grit, her dedication to her principles and her desire for civility. Biden also noted that as the last supreme court justice to have held elected office — serving as an Arizona state senator — she was particularly aware of the law's impact on peoples lives.
Chief Justice John Roberts joined Biden in speaking at the services today at Washington National Cathedral, calling her a "strong, influential and iconic jurist."
O'Connor was nominated to the court in 1981 by President Ronald Reagan and wielded considerable influence.
O'Connor retired at the age of 75. She died earlier this month in Phoenix. Sandra Day O'Connor was 93 years old.
