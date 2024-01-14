100 WVIA Way
Politics chat: Temporary spending bill avoids government shutdown

authorBy Ayesha Rascoe,
Mara Liasson
publishedDateHeading January 14, 2024 at 8:17 AM EST

We look at the temporary spending deal that avoids a partial government shutdown — at least for now.

Ayesha Rascoe
Ayesha Rascoe is the host of Weekend Edition Sunday and the Saturday episodes of Up First. As host of the morning news magazine, she interviews news makers, entertainers, politicians and more about the stories that everyone is talking about or that everyone should be talking about.
Mara Liasson
Mara Liasson is a national political correspondent for NPR. Her reports can be heard regularly on NPR's award-winning newsmagazine programs Morning Edition and All Things Considered. Liasson provides extensive coverage of politics and policy from Washington, DC — focusing on the White House and Congress — and also reports on political trends beyond the Beltway.