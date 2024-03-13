100 WVIA Way
Judge quashes some charges against Trump in Georgia election interference case

By Leila Fadel,
Sam Gringlas
Published March 13, 2024

A judge has thrown out six counts in the Georgia election interference case involving former President Donald Trump and 14 others.

Politics
Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a host of Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
Sam Gringlas
Sam Gringlas is a journalist at NPR's All Things Considered. In 2020, he helped cover the presidential election with NPR's Washington Desk and has also reported for NPR's business desk covering the workforce. He's produced and reported with NPR from across the country, as well as China and Mexico, covering topics like politics, trade, the environment, immigration and breaking news. He started as an intern at All Things Considered after graduating with a public policy degree from the University of Michigan, where he was the managing news editor at The Michigan Daily. He's a native Michigander.