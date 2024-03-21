Sen. Menendez, who is facing corruption charges, won't seek reelection as a Democrat

Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., who is fighting federal corruption charges, said Thursday that he will not file to run for reelection in the Democratic primary but added he hopes to be exonerated and run as an independent.

"I will not file for the Democratic primary this June," he said in a video posted on X, the former Twitter. "I am hopeful that my exoneration will take place this summer and allow me to pursue my candidacy as an independent Democrat in a general election."

Menendez has resisted pressure to step down despite mounting pressure from both Washington and his home state that he resign after he was indicted last fall on corruption charges in New York City. He pleaded not guilty.

The charges followed a federal investigation that claimed Menendez allegedly accepted luxury goods and large sums of money in bribes in exchange for committing corrupt acts, including providing sensitive information to Middle Eastern governments.

Even without Menendez, the Democratic New Jersey primary is turning into a contentious one: Rep. Andy Kim and Tammy Murphy, the state's first lady, are facing off in the race. The New Jersey primaries are on June 4.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.