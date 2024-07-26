When will Kamala Harris be the official Democratic presidential nominee?

Democrats have approved rules for an abbreviated nominating contest to replace President Biden at the top of the ticket this fall ahead of the party's convention in August.

Any challengers to Vice President Harris would have until July 27 to declare their candidacy, and until July 30 to prove their eligibility, with a virtual vote on the nomination coming as early as next Thursday, Aug. 1.

Under a new proposal approved by the Democratic National Convention Rules Committee, any candidate seeking the nomination would also need to show support from at least 300 delegates, with no more than 50 from any one state.

If only Harris is qualified, voting would begin Aug. 1, otherwise the virtual roll call would start around Aug. 3.

So, what's the timeline?

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, DNC Rules Committee co-chair, applauded the process as open and transparent.

"We will move fast to deliver a nominee that represents our values and has the experience to effectively execute our party's agenda." he said. "I look forward to supporting the eventual nominee throughout their campaign and celebrating that nomination in Chicago and a victory In November."

Once the presidential nominee is selected, that person would have until Aug. 7 to select a vice presidential running mate.

Party leaders say the accelerated timeline is to ensure proper ballot access deadlines are met. Different states have different deadlines for the creation of ballots with certified candidates on them.

The Democratic National Convention in Chicago would then see a ceremonial roll-call vote celebrating the presidential ticket, plus actual votes on the party's platform.

