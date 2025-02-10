100 WVIA Way
Top whistleblower advocate sues President Trump, alleging 'unlawful' firing

By Stephen Fowler
Published February 10, 2025 at 12:43 PM EST
President Trump speaks to the press aboard Air Force One on Sunday.
Roberto Schmidt
/
AFP via Getty Images
President Trump speaks to the press aboard Air Force One on Sunday.

Updated February 10, 2025 at 14:29 PM ET

The leader of an independent federal ethics agency has filed a lawsuit claiming he was illegally fired by President Trump, the latest attempted removal of a political appointee that may violate the law.

The Office of Special Counsel investigates and prosecutes violations of "prohibited personnel practices" like whistleblower retaliation, enforces ethics laws like the Hatch Act, and protects employment rights of military veterans.

The office's leader, Hampton Dellinger, filed a lawsuit Monday in Washington, D.C., federal court after receiving a termination email Friday night.

"That email made no attempt to comply with the Special Counsel's for-cause removal protection," Dellinger's suit reads. "It stated simply: 'On behalf of President Donald J. Trump, I am writing to inform you that your position as Special Counsel of the US Office of Special Counsel is terminated, effective immediately.' "

Federal law says the special counsel may be removed by the president "only for inefficiency, neglect of duty, or malfeasance in office."

Dellinger was nominated to serve a five-year term by former President Joe Biden in 2023 and confirmed by the Senate in 2024.

Neither the White House nor the Department of Justice has responded to requests for comment. The lawsuit was first reported by Politico.

Many politically appointed positions within the federal government see turnover when a new administration takes over, but Trump's return to office has been marked by a wave of controversial removals that appear to flout federal regulations as part of a larger project of remaking — and sometimes breaking — the government.

That includes a Democratic member of the Federal Election Commission, who said last week Trump purported to remove her; Trump's announcement suggesting he would name himself chair of the John F. Kennedy Center for Performing Arts and remove other board members; and a suit from an ousted National Labor Relations Board member who said Trump's firing broke the law.

Stephen Fowler
Stephen Fowler is a political reporter with NPR's Washington Desk and will be covering the 2024 election based in the South. Before joining NPR, he spent more than seven years at Georgia Public Broadcasting as its political reporter and host of the Battleground: Ballot Box podcast, which covered voting rights and legal fallout from the 2020 presidential election, the evolution of the Republican Party and other changes driving Georgia's growing prominence in American politics. His reporting has appeared everywhere from the Center for Public Integrity and the Columbia Journalism Review to the PBS NewsHour and ProPublica.