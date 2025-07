/ Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks at a rally hosted by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Nov. 06, 2023 in Des Moines, Iowa. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

One of the key priorities for Iowa’s Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds is to make child care more accessible for families.

Here & Now’s Asma Khalid speaks with her about how she is thinking about affordability and quality.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR