Alicia Nordstrom is a Professor in the Department of Psychology at Misericordia University as well as an actor, director, and writer of theater and film. She received her Ph.D. in clinical psychology from The Pennsylvania State University and is a Psychology professor at Misericordia University. She is the creator of The Voices Project and producer of the stage and documentary versions of The Voices Project: Disability, The Voices Project: Mental Health and The Voices Project: Immigration. An anti-stigma researcher and interventionist, Alicia gave her TED talk, “The Fallacy of Normal and Beauty of Difference” at TEDxLancaster in 2016 and most recently co-edited the book Innovative Stigma and Discrimination Reduction Programs Across the World published by Routledge Press in 2022.

