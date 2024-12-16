Gary Boerckel joined the faculty of Lycoming College in 1979 where he served as chair of the Department of Music for 26 years. He now serves as professor emeritus.

A native Philadelphian, he studied at both the Settlement Music School and Temple University before receiving undergraduate degrees in piano performance and European history from the Oberlin College Conservatory of Music.

While a doctoral student at the University of Iowa, he served as pianist for the university's renowned Center for New Music. Numerous solo recitals, including programs devoted to ragtime and early jazz, have taken him to artists series, colleges and universities throughout the East Coast and Midwest.

Dr. Boerckel also serves as the director of the Lycoming Scholar program, which provides yearly interdisciplinary seminars to over one hundred college honor students.

