Greg Frigoletto is one of the newest additions to the HarmonyTALK team! As a guest host, Greg brings his passion for storytelling and his belief in the power of people to inspire others. His mantra, "It’s all about people," perfectly aligns with HarmonyTALK's mission of sharing the stories of Dreamers and Doers to motivate and uplift our audience.

Originally from New Jersey, Greg has spent most of his life in Northeast PA. He is a lifelong educator and currently serves as the Superintendent of the Wayne Highlands School District. In his role, Greg witnesses firsthand the profound impact that educators have on their students, helping them transition from Dreaming to Doing. His dedication to education and his community is evident through his involvement in multiple organizations, local boards, and as a member of the Board of Directors at The Dime Bank.

Greg resides in Honesdale, PA, with his wife Heather, to whom he has been married for nearly 30 years. They have two daughters: Olivia, a PhD student at the University of Oregon, and Isabella, a recent graduate of West Chester University. Family is Greg’s top priority, but he also enjoys travel, sports, music, and riding his Harley Davidson in his spare time.

Greg's commitment to education, community, and storytelling makes him a valuable addition to the HarmonyTALK team. Join us as Greg helps share inspiring stories that encourage listeners to pursue their dreams and make a difference in the world.

