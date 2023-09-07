Jeffrey L. Bowman is the co-founder and CEO of Reframe. The pioneer, 2X award winning Wiley published author, inventor of the Reframe Cultural Maturity Assessment and change approach to inclusive experience design with software. Bowman helps global Fortune 500 brands and businesses modernize their approach to the New Majority workplace and marketplace. A former senior partner and managing director at Ogilvy & Mather in New York City, one of the world’s largest advertising and communications agencies, it was there that Bowman pioneered the industry’s first cross-cultural practice that modernized the marketing and communications industry which eventually led to him starting Reframe to help build inclusive workplace and marketplace experiences at scale. His work has been featured in The New York Times, The Economist, Fast Company, NBC (Today Show), and he speaks frequently at industry and trade events across the United States, Europe, and South America.