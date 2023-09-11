100 WVIA Way
Lalaine Little

Lalaine Bangilan Little is a first-generation Filipino-American who grew up in Houston, Texas. She is director of the Pauly Friedman Art Gallery at Misericordia University and adjunct professor in the department of Arts, Film, and Music. She has worked at a number of cultural institutions, including the Allentown Art Museum, the Forsyth Galleries at Texas A&M University, and the Smithsonian Institution’s National Portrait Gallery. When she’s not teaching people how to pronounce her name she can be found walking and brushing her golden retriever named Buffy.