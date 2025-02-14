100 WVIA Way
ArtScene with Erika Funke

Vaughn Faison; JE McKissic/Kings Return; January 17 20205

Published February 14, 2025 at 11:15 AM EST

Vaughn Faison and JE McKissic, 2 members of Kings Return, speaking about their a cappella singing and their music and mission, in anticipation of the group's performance at the Weis Center for the Performing Arts on the campus of Bucknell University in Lewisburg, PA, on Saturday, February 8, 2025, at 7:30 pm. www.bucknell.edu/

Kings Return will also perform at the Zoellner Arts Center at Lehigh University in Bethlehem on Friday, February 7 at 7:30 pm www.zoellnerartscenter.org/

