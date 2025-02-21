Ronnie Harvey; Dietrich Theater; February 18 2025

Ronnie Harvey, General Theater Manager & Film Booker

at the Dietrich Theater, 60 E. Tioga Street in Tunkhannock,

speaking about Winter Fest 2025 featuring 21 films in

21 days. The series opens on Friday, February 21st

and continues through March 13th. There will be a

special presentation on Saturday, March 1st at 10:30 am,

"Exploring Nearly 100 Years of Cinema and the Academy

Awards" with Professor John Tindell. Admission is free.

www.dietrichtheater. com/ 570-836-1022