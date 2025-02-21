100 WVIA Way
ArtScene with Erika Funke

Ronnie Harvey; Dietrich Theater; February 18 2025

Published February 21, 2025 at 8:06 PM EST
Ways To Subscribe

Ronnie Harvey, General Theater Manager & Film Booker
at the Dietrich Theater, 60 E. Tioga Street in Tunkhannock,
speaking about Winter Fest 2025 featuring 21 films in
21 days. The series opens on Friday, February 21st
and continues through March 13th. There will be a
special presentation on Saturday, March 1st at 10:30 am,
"Exploring Nearly 100 Years of Cinema and the Academy
Awards" with Professor John Tindell. Admission is free.
www.dietrichtheater. com/ 570-836-1022

