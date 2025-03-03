ReSTart Scranton; Jeannine Luby; Theresa O'Connor; March 3 2025

Jeannine Luby, Founder of Laugh to Live, and

Theresa O'Connor, Executive Director of the

Artists for Art Gallery, speaking about

ReSTart Scranton, an initiative to educate

the community about ways to reduce waste

& create sustainable art. There will be 2 workshops:

March 12, 2025, for those over 18; Also

on March 22 for families--at the AFA

Gallery, 101 Penn Avenue in downtown

Scranton. The related exhibit will run

from March 28 through April 26, with

a special event on April 4th as part

of First Friday activities. On Facebook:

ReSTart Scranton or www.artistsforart.org/

