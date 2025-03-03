ReSTart Scranton; Jeannine Luby; Theresa O'Connor; March 3 2025
Jeannine Luby, Founder of Laugh to Live, and
Theresa O'Connor, Executive Director of the
Artists for Art Gallery, speaking about
ReSTart Scranton, an initiative to educate
the community about ways to reduce waste
& create sustainable art. There will be 2 workshops:
March 12, 2025, for those over 18; Also
on March 22 for families--at the AFA
Gallery, 101 Penn Avenue in downtown
Scranton. The related exhibit will run
from March 28 through April 26, with
a special event on April 4th as part
of First Friday activities. On Facebook:
ReSTart Scranton or www.artistsforart.org/