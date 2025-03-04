Catholic Choral Society of Scranton; March 4 2025
Brenda Grunza, Co-President, and Ann Manganiello,
Music Director & Conductor, of the Catholic Choral
Society of Scranton, speaking about the ensemble's
2025 Lenten Concert on Sunday, March 9th at
4:00 pm, at St. Joseph Marello Church, 237
William Street in Pittston. They will be joined
by the combined choirs of St. Joseph Marello
& St. John the Evangelist, and admission is
free, with a free-will offering to be taken.
www.catholicchoralsociety.org/