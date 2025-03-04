Catholic Choral Society of Scranton; March 4 2025

Brenda Grunza, Co-President, and Ann Manganiello,

Music Director & Conductor, of the Catholic Choral

Society of Scranton, speaking about the ensemble's

2025 Lenten Concert on Sunday, March 9th at

4:00 pm, at St. Joseph Marello Church, 237

William Street in Pittston. They will be joined

by the combined choirs of St. Joseph Marello

& St. John the Evangelist, and admission is

free, with a free-will offering to be taken.

www.catholicchoralsociety.org/

