ArtScene with Erika Funke

Susquehanna Valley Chorale; William Payn; March 5 2025

Published March 5, 2025 at 4:53 PM EST
William Payn, Artistic Director & Conductor of the
Susquehanna Valley Chorale, speaking about
"Alzheimer's Stories: A Monument To Memory"
by Robert Cohen & Herschel Garfein, to
be presented by the Susquehanna Valley Chorale
and Orchestra 15 years after they gave the
premiere, on Saturday, March 8 at 7:30 pm,
and Sunday, March 9, 2025 at 3:00, in Stretansky
Hall at Susquehanna University in Selinsgrove.
The composer & lyricist will be interviewed
on stage by WVIA's now-retired producer Fiona
Powell. For more information: www.svcmusic.org/

