Susquehanna Valley Chorale; William Payn; March 5 2025

William Payn, Artistic Director & Conductor of the

Susquehanna Valley Chorale, speaking about

"Alzheimer's Stories: A Monument To Memory"

by Robert Cohen & Herschel Garfein, to

be presented by the Susquehanna Valley Chorale

and Orchestra 15 years after they gave the

premiere, on Saturday, March 8 at 7:30 pm,

and Sunday, March 9, 2025 at 3:00, in Stretansky

Hall at Susquehanna University in Selinsgrove.

The composer & lyricist will be interviewed

on stage by WVIA's now-retired producer Fiona

Powell. For more information: www.svcmusic.org/