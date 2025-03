Jared Mondell, Assistant Executive Director of the Uptown Music Collective in

Williamsport, speaking about the 3rd program in the school's 2024-25 performance

season with a program titled, "Wonderwall: The Ultimate '90s Mix" to be held on

Saturday, March 15th at 7:30 pm at the Community Arts Center in downtown

Williamsport. For tickets and information: www.caclive.com or

www.uptownmusic.org/