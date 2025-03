Chason Goldschmitz, Executive Director of the

NEPA Philharmonic, speaking about the next

concert in the Masterworks series on Saturday,

March 15, 2025, at the Kirby Center for the

Creative Arts on the campus of Wyoming

Seminary in Kingston PA. Melisse Brunet will

conduct a program that includes the

Clarinet Concerto of Aaron Copland with

Pascal Archer as soloist. For information and

tickets: www.nepaphil.org/ 570-270-4444