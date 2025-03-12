Williamsport Symphony Orchestra; Gerardo Edelstein; March 12 2025

Gerardo Edelstein, Music Director & Conductor of

the Williamsport Symphony Orchestra, speaking

about the concert titled "Rhythms of the Dance"

taking place on Tuesday, March 18 2025, at 7:30

pm at the Community Arts Center, 220 W. 4th Street

in downtown Williamsport. Works include

Ravel's Bolero & the Emperor Waltz by

Johann Strauss, Jr. Joining in will be

members of the LKW Dance Center.

www.CACLive.com/ or

www.williamsportsymphony.org/