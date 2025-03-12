100 WVIA Way
ArtScene with Erika Funke

Williamsport Symphony Orchestra; Gerardo Edelstein; March 12 2025

Published March 12, 2025 at 6:39 PM EDT
Gerardo Edelstein, Music Director & Conductor of
the Williamsport Symphony Orchestra, speaking
about the concert titled "Rhythms of the Dance"
taking place on Tuesday, March 18 2025, at 7:30
pm at the Community Arts Center, 220 W. 4th Street
in downtown Williamsport. Works include
Ravel's Bolero & the Emperor Waltz by
Johann Strauss, Jr. Joining in will be
members of the LKW Dance Center.
www.CACLive.com/ or
www.williamsportsymphony.org/

