ArtScene with Erika Funke

Misericordia Professor Patrick Hamilton; April 15 2025

Published April 15, 2025 at 4:33 PM EDT
Patrick Hamilton, Professor of English at Misericordia
University in Dallas, PA, speaking about his new book
George Perez, about one of the most important
superhero artists of the 1970s & 1980s.
The book was issued by the University Press of
Mississippi and for information: www.upress.state.ms.us/
Dr. Hamilton & Dr. Allan Austin are featured on the
weekly WVIA podcast, "Pop Shop", heard Saturdays
at 6 pm and available online at wvia.org/popshop

