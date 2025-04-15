Misericordia Professor Patrick Hamilton; April 15 2025
Patrick Hamilton, Professor of English at Misericordia
University in Dallas, PA, speaking about his new book
George Perez, about one of the most important
superhero artists of the 1970s & 1980s.
The book was issued by the University Press of
Mississippi and for information: www.upress.state.ms.us/
Dr. Hamilton & Dr. Allan Austin are featured on the
weekly WVIA podcast, "Pop Shop", heard Saturdays
at 6 pm and available online at wvia.org/popshop